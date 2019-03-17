ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Holdings Lifted by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,770,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,637,254,000 after purchasing an additional 34,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,292,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,363,000 after purchasing an additional 313,395 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,953,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,116,000 after purchasing an additional 206,347 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,444,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,149,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 2,041 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $355,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajei Gopal sold 17,255 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total value of $3,132,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,384 shares of company stock valued at $10,536,416 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS stock opened at $180.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.35. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.80 and a 1-year high of $190.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.03 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 32.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 target price on ANSYS and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on ANSYS from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on ANSYS to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

