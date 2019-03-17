Apoletto Ltd Invests $10.50 Million in Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) Stock

Apoletto Ltd bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 454,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,503,000. Twist Bioscience comprises approximately 14.0% of Apoletto Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Apoletto Ltd owned about 1.63% of Twist Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWST. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,782,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,068,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,804,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,464,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,118,000. 22.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $21.88 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The stock has a market cap of $613.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.86.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.99 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

