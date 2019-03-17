Apple (AAPL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price (down from $209.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.19.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $186.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $889.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. Apple has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. Analysts predict that Apple will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares in the company, valued at $190,317,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 32,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 57,634 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 630,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $115,233,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of Apple by 19.4% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 336.8% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

