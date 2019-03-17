Aqua America Inc (WTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aqua America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. Aqua America posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua America will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aqua America.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $205.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.50 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 22.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aqua America by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,217,000 after buying an additional 101,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,303,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,420,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.96. 1,429,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. Aqua America has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $38.24.

The firm also recently announced a mar 19 dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.219 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.41%.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

