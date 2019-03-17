Aramark (ARMK) Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Aramark were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 89,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,898,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,916,000 after acquiring an additional 207,441 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Aramark by 305.6% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Aramark by 61.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,459,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,796,000 after acquiring an additional 937,834 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARMK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Monday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on Aramark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

In other Aramark news, VP Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. purchased 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 43,915 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $1,299,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARMK stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

