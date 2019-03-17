ArcBest Corp (ARCB) Stake Increased by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 596.2% in the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

ARCB opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $845.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ArcBest Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $774.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.78 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ArcBest Corp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/arcbest-corp-arcb-stake-increased-by-flinton-capital-management-llc.html.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.