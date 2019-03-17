Arcblock (ABT) One Day Volume Hits $697,977.00

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00002696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, DragonEX, LBank and BitMart. Arcblock has a market cap of $10.76 million and $697,977.00 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arcblock has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00391426 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024928 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.49 or 0.01692170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00230122 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00001868 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,552,625 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, BitMart, IDEX, Gate.io, Huobi, DDEX, DragonEX, CoinBene, Bithumb, Bibox, LBank, OKEx and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.