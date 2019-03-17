Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARNA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC set a $60.00 target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

ARNA stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.11. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 163.60%. The company had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Preston Klassen sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $667,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $667,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tina Susan Nova sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $55,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,969.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $791,378. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

