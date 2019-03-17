Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Holdings Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Gabelli raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arista Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.70.

NYSE:ANET opened at $296.76 on Friday. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $187.08 and a 12-month high of $313.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.45. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $595.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.97, for a total value of $58,008.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.34, for a total transaction of $106,788.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,756 shares of company stock valued at $43,653,804 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/arista-networks-inc-anet-holdings-raised-by-raymond-james-associates.html.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.