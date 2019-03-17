Artex Coin 24 Hour Volume Tops $0.00 (ATX)

Artex Coin (CURRENCY:ATX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Artex Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Artex Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. Artex Coin has a total market capitalization of $7,058.00 and $0.00 worth of Artex Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00030799 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000102 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Artex Coin Profile

Artex Coin (ATX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 2nd, 2016. Artex Coin’s total supply is 268,781,750 coins and its circulating supply is 18,781,750 coins. Artex Coin’s official website is www.atxcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Artex Coin

Artex Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artex Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artex Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artex Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

