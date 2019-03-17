Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will report $1.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $7.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABG shares. ValuEngine lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $69,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $645,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,204.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock worth $2,911,440 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after buying an additional 16,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $18,252,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 83,165.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 176,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 176,310 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,954,000.

NYSE:ABG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.29. 280,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,416. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $77.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

