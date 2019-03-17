Aspen Technology (AZPN) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AZPN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $99.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.14.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $102.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.56. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $118.86.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $140.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.04 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 204.42%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,250 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $121,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,232 shares in the company, valued at $991,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 7,095 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $705,881.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,670,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,897 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,965,000 after purchasing an additional 362,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,996,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,965,000 after purchasing an additional 362,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,002,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,868,000 after purchasing an additional 139,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,718,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,619,000 after purchasing an additional 68,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,865,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,327,000 after purchasing an additional 25,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

