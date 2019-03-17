Athena Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Athena Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2,897.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,723 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.6% of Athena Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Athena Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 807,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,309,000 after acquiring an additional 227,096 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 48,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $284.28 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $296.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

