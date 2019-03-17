Atlassian (TEAM) Given New $126.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target upped by DA Davidson to $126.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. They set a hold rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Atlassian to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlassian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Atlassian stock opened at $110.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,575.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 99.61 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $112.58.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 22.96% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

