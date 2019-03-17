Atmos 24-Hour Volume Hits $0.00 (ATMOS)

Atmos (CURRENCY:ATMOS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Atmos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia. Atmos has a total market cap of $599,253.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Atmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Atmos has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00063188 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003084 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00018998 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atmos

Atmos (CRYPTO:ATMOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 7th, 2017. Atmos’ total supply is 110,818,941 coins and its circulating supply is 100,818,941 coins. Atmos’ official website is novusphere.io. The official message board for Atmos is medium.com/@thenovusphere. Atmos’ official Twitter account is @thenovusphere.

Buying and Selling Atmos

Atmos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

