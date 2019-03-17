Audentes Therapeutics Inc (BOLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.91 price target for the company. Chardan Capital raised shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd.

In related news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Suyash Prasad sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,440 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Audentes Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $38.19. 1,176,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,693. Audentes Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.90.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Audentes Therapeutics will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

