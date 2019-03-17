Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 878,047 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the February 15th total of 1,205,624 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 894,791 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EARS opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.56. Auris Medical has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.08.

Get Auris Medical alerts:

Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Auris Medical will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EARS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Auris Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Auris Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Auris Medical in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Auris Medical Holding AG (EARS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/auris-medical-holding-ag-ears-sees-significant-decrease-in-short-interest.html.

About Auris Medical

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Auris Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auris Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.