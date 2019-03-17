Auris Medical Holding AG (EARS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 878,047 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the February 15th total of 1,205,624 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 894,791 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
EARS opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.56. Auris Medical has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.08.
Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Auris Medical will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EARS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Auris Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Auris Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Auris Medical in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.
About Auris Medical
Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.
