Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Stock Rating Upgraded by GMP Securities

GMP Securities upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ACB has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.08 and a beta of 2.90.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 57.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

