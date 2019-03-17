Auroracoin (AUR) Trading Down 22% This Week

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000997 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia and ISX. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $705,038.00 and $171.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Auroracoin has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00038672 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006656 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013581 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00149379 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002844 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000305 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 17,499,798 coins. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, ISX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.