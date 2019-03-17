Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Receives $168.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk to $184.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st.

In related news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total transaction of $152,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,489 shares of company stock worth $2,675,335 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,827,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Autodesk by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,687 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $153.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,393.45, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $169.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

