Avalara Inc (AVLR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avalara from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Avalara from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, January 7th.

Avalara stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,399,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.95. Avalara has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 19,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $954,081.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $3,009,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,274,574 shares of company stock valued at $498,175,861 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Avalara by 1,468.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the third quarter valued at about $565,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Avalara by 78.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 780,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,259,000 after purchasing an additional 343,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 108.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,142,000 after purchasing an additional 523,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,723,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

