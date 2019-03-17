Avalon Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Aramark (ARMK)

Avalon Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,467 shares during the quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Lunia Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2,227.1% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 12,263,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after buying an additional 11,736,091 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,547,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,662 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 13,942,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,723 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,244,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,707,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,432,000 after purchasing an additional 969,260 shares during the last quarter.

ARMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Aramark from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on Aramark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. acquired 3,195 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 43,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $1,299,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARMK opened at $29.87 on Friday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.27%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

