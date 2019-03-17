Avalon Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Avalon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,281 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Healthcare Services Group worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,969,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,101,000 after acquiring an additional 151,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,162,000 after purchasing an additional 406,443 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,969,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,101,000 after purchasing an additional 151,999 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 294,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 75,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCSG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark set a $50.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $48.73.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $496.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.45 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1963 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.54%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

