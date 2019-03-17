AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Shares Bought by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP increased its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities comprises approximately 0.6% of Crestline Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,700,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,732,748,000 after buying an additional 385,430 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,417,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,700,000 after buying an additional 74,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,297,000 after buying an additional 191,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,227,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,746,000 after buying an additional 25,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Argus upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. BTIG Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $168.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.33.

In related news, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total transaction of $980,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $688,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,837 shares of company stock valued at $18,248,863. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $198.97 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $156.40 and a 12 month high of $200.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $578.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.33%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,158 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 21 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

