Avesoro Resources (ASO) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Avesoro Resources in a report on Friday, January 18th.

Shares of ASO opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.99) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.40 million and a PE ratio of -7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61. Avesoro Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 136.77 ($1.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 294.50 ($3.85).

Avesoro Resources Company Profile

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga and Balogo gold mine in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

