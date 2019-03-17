Aviva PLC Acquires 1,811 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUI. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Colman sold 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $188,442.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 12,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $1,515,304.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,418,466 shares in the company, valued at $167,152,033.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup set a $110.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Sun Communities stock opened at $118.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.31. Sun Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $88.30 and a 1 year high of $121.28.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.90 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 370 communities comprising over 127,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

