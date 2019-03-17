Aviva PLC Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 76,661 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.05% of United Parcel Service worth $42,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9,644.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,364,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,375,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3,240.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,891,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,989,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,290,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,189,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,093,112,000 after acquiring an additional 704,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $1,013,072.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Standpoint Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $109.52 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $125.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 254.74%. The business had revenue of $19.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

