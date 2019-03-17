Aviva PLC Sells 5,120 Shares of Vale SA (VALE)

Aviva PLC cut its position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Vale by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 12,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vale to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

NYSE:VALE opened at $13.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Vale SA has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Aviva PLC Sells 5,120 Shares of Vale SA (VALE)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/aviva-plc-sells-5120-shares-of-vale-sa-vale.html.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

Featured Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale SA (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.