Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN) CRO Joshua Isner Sells 1,000 Shares

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $47,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,179.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joshua Isner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Joshua Isner sold 631 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $33,777.43.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Joshua Isner sold 6,223 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $321,106.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.96. 1,481,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,329. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAXN. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.90.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

