B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) CEO Acquires $169,700.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Andrew Moore purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $169,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 101,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,514.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $456.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.24.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 22,832 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 276,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 32,733 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 43,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.
About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.
