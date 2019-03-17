Bank of America Reiterates Underperform Rating for NorthWestern (NWE)

Bank of America reissued their underperform rating on shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays set a $62.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.33.

NWE opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NorthWestern has a one year low of $51.27 and a one year high of $71.02.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $308.82 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $154,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,962.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $112,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,156 shares of company stock valued at $411,430 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

