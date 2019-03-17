Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Stake Decreased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 733.7% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,400,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $75,096,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 171,960 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $8,990,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,713,437 shares of company stock worth $198,594,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $53.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $58.22.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $830.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

