Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,069 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.72% of PerkinElmer worth $62,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 24,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $2,270,596.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,748.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $111,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,603.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,984 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,048. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $92.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.99.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $94.04 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $98.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $756.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 7.76%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

