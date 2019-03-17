Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $57.69 Million Position in ALLETE Inc (ALE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,414 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $57,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in ALLETE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ALLETE by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in ALLETE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALE shares. Williams Capital downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Mizuho downgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

In other news, Chairman Alan R. Hodnik sold 4,000 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $322,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 80,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,707.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALE opened at $83.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ALLETE Inc has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $84.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.29.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. ALLETE had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $448.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.5875 dividend. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.10%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

