Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 958,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $61,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 26.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,496,000 after acquiring an additional 53,016 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 44.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 48.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 196,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth $314,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $31,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $87.74 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $460.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. BidaskClub upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-increases-stake-in-mks-instruments-inc-mksi.html.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.