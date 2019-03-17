Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,742,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 410,495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.23% of JetBlue Airways worth $60,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,506.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,004,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,774 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,217,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,285 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,450,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,887 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,115,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3,614.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,300,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

In other news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,252,769.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $125,650. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.68.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $16.74 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-reduces-position-in-jetblue-airways-co-jblu.html.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.