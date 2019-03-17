Barclays Boosts BlackRock (BLK) Price Target to $490.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price raised by Barclays from $472.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackRock from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $478.00 price target (down previously from $525.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on BlackRock from $458.00 to $444.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $498.49.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $433.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $360.79 and a 12 month high of $573.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 13.51%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 25,102 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.89, for a total transaction of $10,514,976.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider J. Richard Kushel sold 3,077 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.29, for a total transaction of $1,259,385.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,650 shares of company stock worth $57,774,089. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 72 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 88 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.