Barclays Cuts Global Ports (GPH) Price Target to GBX 560

Global Ports (LON:GPH) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Global Ports in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on the stock.

Shares of GPH opened at GBX 385 ($5.03) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $241.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34. Global Ports has a 12 month low of GBX 320 ($4.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 590 ($7.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.88, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.58.

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding PLC operates ports primarily in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, and Italy. It operates cruise ports for cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage and marine vehicle trade businesses.

