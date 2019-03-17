Barclays Increases Broadcom (AVGO) Price Target to $275.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.27% from the stock’s previous close.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.36.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $290.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.90. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $197.46 and a 52-week high of $286.63. The stock has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.47, for a total transaction of $5,129,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald Macleod sold 5,223 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,353.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,449,554. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 504.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,509,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,787,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955,578 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 26,295.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,950,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904,869 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,055,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,694,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,339,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,296,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,060,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

