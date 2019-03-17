Barclays PLC Increases Stake in News Corp (NWSA)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 307.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,733,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308,281 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.30% of News worth $19,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of News by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,019,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,296,000 after buying an additional 9,101,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,363,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,422,000 after buying an additional 3,948,197 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of News by 1,204.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,365,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,107,614 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of News by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,888,000 after buying an additional 2,095,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,819,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,001,000 after buying an additional 1,701,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. News Corp has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.48.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. News had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. News’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. News has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

