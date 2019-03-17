Barclays PLC Takes $47.60 Million Position in Dell Inc. (DELL)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 973,918 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,595,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dell at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Dell in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyds Banking Group plc bought a new position in Dell in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dell in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Dell in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 22.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell alerts:

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Dell in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dell in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dell in a research note on Friday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cross Research started coverage on shares of Dell in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DELL opened at $60.23 on Friday. Dell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

WARNING: “Barclays PLC Takes $47.60 Million Position in Dell Inc. (DELL)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/barclays-plc-takes-47-60-million-position-in-dell-inc-dell.html.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.