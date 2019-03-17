Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 245,625 Shares of First of Long Island Corp (FLIC)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 101.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 488,568 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,625 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $9,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 659.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $63,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,140.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. First of Long Island Corp has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $580.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.70.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $24.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 41.72%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLIC. ValuEngine upgraded First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First of Long Island from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st.

First of Long Island Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to privately owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as personal and non-personal money market and savings products.

