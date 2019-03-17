Bechtle (BC8) Given a €92.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been given a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BC8. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €63.90 ($74.30) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bechtle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €83.63 ($97.24).

Shares of ETR BC8 opened at €78.45 ($91.22) on Friday. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €62.05 ($72.15) and a 1-year high of €90.65 ($105.41). The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.99.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

