Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Stake Raised by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 13,594 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,666,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,654,895,000 after purchasing an additional 283,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,666,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,654,895,000 after purchasing an additional 283,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,384,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,367,665,000 after purchasing an additional 355,223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 8.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,354,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,529,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 22,485.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,502 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 4,808 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $1,226,184.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,476 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,054.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total transaction of $2,839,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,903,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,271 shares of company stock worth $4,862,179. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $253.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDX. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.55.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Stake Raised by Brinker Capital Inc.” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/becton-dickinson-and-co-bdx-stake-raised-by-brinker-capital-inc.html.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.