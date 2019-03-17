Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE)’s share price fell 3.3% on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.25. Raymond James currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Bellatrix Exploration traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.58. 258,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 314,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BXE. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Bellatrix Exploration from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Bellatrix Exploration from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday, January 10th.

Get Bellatrix Exploration alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.39.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) Stock Price Down 3.3% After Analyst Downgrade” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/bellatrix-exploration-bxe-stock-price-down-3-3-after-analyst-downgrade.html.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile (TSE:BXE)

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Bellatrix Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellatrix Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.