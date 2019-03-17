Benefit Street Partners Llc Sells 76,512 Shares of Berry Petroleum Company LLC (BRY) Stock

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 76,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $886,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $955.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $280.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Berry Petroleum’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

