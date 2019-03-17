BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in Boeing Co (BA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,026 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 0.7% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 216,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $69,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $1,402,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA opened at $378.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. Boeing had a net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 4,286.60%. The firm had revenue of $28.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a $2.055 dividend. This is a boost from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Boeing declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aircraft producer to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $388.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.94.

In other Boeing news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.38, for a total transaction of $7,826,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.84, for a total transaction of $1,198,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,977. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

