Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Position in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,331 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 40.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,660 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 87.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at $575,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.08, for a total value of $1,470,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.51, for a total value of $949,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,113,802.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,526 shares of company stock valued at $10,501,041. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $309.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.82 and a 12-month high of $372.61. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). Illumina had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. UBS Group raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Illumina from $320.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Leerink Swann raised Illumina to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.53 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.82.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

