Bessemer Group Inc. Has $798,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (RMD)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 223.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RMD opened at $100.37 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.64 and a 12 month high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. ResMed had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

In other news, insider Robert Andrew Douglas sold 4,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $471,964.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 16,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $1,699,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,100 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,153 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

