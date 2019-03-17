Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $650,000 in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) Stock

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,196,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,323,000 after purchasing an additional 66,585 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth about $1,122,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,437,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 53,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

CDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

NYSE CDAY opened at $51.38 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of -1,027.60.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.56 million. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Paul D. Elliott sold 197,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $7,121,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $4,066,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 358,866 shares of company stock valued at $14,049,791.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

